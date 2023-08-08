The Police arrested two people on Monday for engaging in examination malpractices at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The two suspects have been identified as Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, tutors of Peeble Calvary and Oxford Santech schools, respectively.

They were arrested when they attempted to smuggle into the examination hall some solved questions for candidates sitting the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the centre.

Items retrieved from the two suspects included two mobile phones and solved questions on two separate papers.

A statement issued by the Police said both suspects are in custody and will be put before the court.

The police have cautioned the public against indulging in examination malpractices in the ongoing BECE as any person found involved in such practices will be arrested.