The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has disclosed that four individuals have been apprehended for their alleged involvement in examination malpractice during the commencement of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) on Monday.

Attributed to the implementation of more stringent measures this year to counter exam malpractice, the arrests underscore the commitment to maintain the integrity of the examination process.

These measures are designed to create an environment that prevents students from engaging in any form of malpractice.

Mr. John Kapi, the Head of Public Affairs at WAEC, confirmed the arrests in an interview with Joy FM. He detailed that the arrests were carried out across the Ashanti region, Tema Central, and Central region.

Mr. Kapi explained the circumstances of the arrests, stating, “One individual was apprehended in the Ashanti region while attempting to enter the examination hall with prepared materials for the candidates. In Tema Central, a female individual was taken into custody for possessing a tablet containing information intended to be communicated to candidates. In the Central region, specifically Dunkwa-On Offin, two individuals were caught solving questions in the midst of the examination, which they intended to relay to candidates.”

The WAEC spokesperson emphasized that the arrested individuals had violated the examination rules set forth by WAEC.

He reiterated, “According to our rules and regulations governing the conduct of examinations at WAEC, any breach of these rules is promptly reported to law enforcement agencies. Subsequently, those individuals are charged and brought before the court.”

A total of 602,457 final-year junior high school (JHS) students across Ghana are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) which starts today.

The total candidature of 602,457 represents an increase of 49,049 over last year’s figure of 553,408.

The examination would be held simultaneously for both school and private candidates from Monday, August 7 to Friday, August 11, 2023.

Candidates wrote Religious and Moral Education and English Language Monday (August 7, 2023).

