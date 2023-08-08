

An advocacy group, Orange Girl Foundation, has called on Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to fulfil his pledge to remove taxes on sanitary pads.

The pledge, according to the group, was made during the campaign for the 2020 general election.

Dr Bawumia vowed that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government would remove the luxury tax on sanitary pads.

The Vice President indicated that the move would make sanitary products affordable, particularly for girls, and even expressed the intention to promote local production to further bring down costs.

However, three years on, the anticipated removal of the 20% luxury tax aimed at combating period poverty is yet to see the light of day.

In a statement, the group indicated that Dr Bawumia’s busy schedule might have caused him to forget the promise, hence they deemed it necessary to remind him.

“We believe he might have forgotten due to his busy schedule with his digitalization drive. Hence, a gentle reminder to him. As he mentioned, it is very important, hence the need to walk the talk,” the statement read.

The group stated that if Kenya has been able to do it, then Ghana can equally do it, just like Dr Bawumia’s presidential slogan says, it is possible.

