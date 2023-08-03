The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South in the Oti Region has issued a stern warning to candidates ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to refrain from engaging in any form of examination malpractices.

The MCE emphasized that the BECE marks the beginning of a journey towards a better future for the candidates, and he urged them not to jeopardize their chances of success by engaging in dishonest practices.

Instead, he encouraged the candidates to remain calm, have confidence in their abilities, take their studies seriously, and adhere to the rules and regulations governing the examination.

This, he believes, will enable them to excel and enjoy the benefits of the government’s Free SHS policy.

The remarks were made during a special event where the Oti Regional Minister, Joshua Makubu, presented over 2,000 Mathematical sets to Gifty Mpeneasah Nyarkoa, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) constituency Women’s Organizer and CEO of Mapniyacares Foundation.

The donation aimed to support 1,982 BECE candidates in the constituency.

In addition to urging the candidates to perform well, the MCE also called on parents to provide financial and psychological support to ensure their children excel in the exams.

Gifty Mpeneasah Nyakoah, in her address during the presentation, expressed that the gesture aimed to ease the burden on parents who might struggle to afford the necessary educational materials for their children.

Given the current difficult economic conditions, she stressed the importance of supporting students to help them concentrate on their exams.

Grateful for the donation, the Nkwanta South municipal education director, Jonathan Korsinah, expressed his gratitude and stated that the materials would greatly alleviate stress for the candidates during the examination.

He assured that the directorate had adequately prepared the candidates, expressing hope that this year’s results would surpass previous ones.

Meanwhile, the West African Examination Council (WAEC) has announced measures to curb exam malpractices, confirming that it will serialize selected questions in the 2023 West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination.

This process will ensure that all candidates in the same hall receive the same questions but with different question numbers, aiming to uphold the integrity of the examination and protect against compromises.

