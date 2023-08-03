A group calling itself the Concerned Youth of Asawase is dismissing findings suggesting that a victim of alleged police brutality in the area died from his injuries after running into a wall.

They have described the claim as laughable, insisting the deceased was beaten to death.

The leader of the group, Umar Harris, is demanding that an independent investigation be conducted for justice to prevail for the deceased.

He said to JoyNews, “How do you hit yourself against a wall and suddenly you get abdominal bleeding?… It doesn’t connote logic. They should credit the Zongo community with some intelligence.

“So, what we are saying is that they should look into the matter again. We want justice for the young man because as of now, he’s been buried, but I don’t think his soul is resting in peace.”

The deceased, 34-year-old Salahudeen Tafilu, died at Dagombaline in Kumasi, after he and other several civilians were arrested by the police in a swoop carried out in the Gooro community.

After the police officers left the area, his lifeless body was discovered.

Subsequently, an autopsy report submitted by the police, indicated that the victim died of massive blood collection in the abdominal cavity and blunt force trauma.

While addressing Members of Parliament on the matter on Tuesday, August 1, the Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery also stated that police investigations revealed the deceased died from his injuries after he run into into a wall.

But relatives and friends of the deceased believe the contrary, as they have accused the police of manhandling Salahudeen, leading to his untimely demise.

The MP for Asawase Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak, also expressed his dissatisfaction with the report by the Ghana Police Service on the incident.

He told the House that the police account of the circumstances leading to the controversial death was full of inconsistencies.

The legislator also demanded an independent probe into the matter, stating that he doubts the credibility of the police in such matters.

