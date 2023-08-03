The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), is opposing the latest increase in port charges by the Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) barely a year after its last increment.

According to Joseph Obeng, they will not accept the increase because it will overburden businesses.

He is calling for stakeholder engagement on the matter.

“So, it is very unfortunate and unacceptable. We want them to suspend the implementation till we have exhausted all stakeholders’ engagement,” he said.

But the GHPA in a statement explained that it acted lawfully.

The increases will be applicable to a number of items that would be deported in the country.

With the new charges, there’s a difference of about $2.66 per tonne when importing grains. Also, bagged items like sugar and rice have a difference of $5.32 per tonne when imported.

But GUTA wants the increase scrapped for further discussions.

According to Dr Obeng, an increase at this time when the cost of doing business is higher is not helpful.

He added that the increase may compel shipping lines to also increase their charges.

“All the areas and the percentages are over 65%, and it is not acceptable, especially when port charges were increased barely a year ago, so we don’t understand why they are increasing it again,” he said.