A section of social media users have been stunned by a rare photo of Second Lady, Samira Bawumia without make-up.

The photo captured Mrs Bawumia with Ghanaian musician, Kuami Eugene on board a plane.

The rare photo revealed her glowing skin and natural beauty.

She had her hair wrapped in a white scarf as she wore a casual look on her trip.

Quite unusual of her in many of her public appearances, she wore a blue and white striped top and trousers.

She had a couch pillow on her lap which she rested her arms.

The musician on the other hand wore a short-sleeved shirt and a pair of trousers.

Kuami Eugene took to Instagram to share the photo.

Social media users, who have been left in awe by her radiant beauty, have showered endless praises on her.

