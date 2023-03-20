Second Lady, Samira Bawumia, as always has set Ghanaians drooling over her stunning outfit for the Akwasidae celebration at the Manhyia Palace in the Ashanti region.

Mrs Bawumia, who always makes bold fashion statements at events, wore a round necklace kente dress designed with white see-through lace.

The floor-length corseted kente gown was a three-quarter puff sleeveless.

With her make-up flawlessly done, the fashion icon slayed with a brown turban and matching handbag to complement her looks.

Credit: Samira Bawumia Instagram.

She took to her Instagram page to share the photos from the celebration which she attended with her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and other New Patriotic Party MPs.

Samira Bawumia Instagram.

Credit: Samira Bawumia Instagram.

She captioned: Vice President @mbawumia led a delegation to mark this year’s second Akwasidae with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and the people of Asanteman at Manhyia Palace. It was a spectacular display of the rich Ashanti tradition and culture.