Ghana’s Second Lady, who is the wife of Vice-President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has bagged her law degree.

Revealing this on her Instagram handle, Samira Bawumia revealed that she successfully got her Bachelor of Laws from the University of London in the United Kingdom.

According to her, she decided to undertake the programme with the support of her family and friends. She combined her studies with the responsibilities she undertakes by enrolling in the distance learning programme.

