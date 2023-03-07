The Second Lady of Ghana, Her Excellency Samira Bawumia, turned heads at the 66th Independence Day parade with her elegant kente dress and sleek kente turban.

The glittering gown with puff sleeveless was designed by a top Ghanaian fashion brand, Pistis Ghana, owned by a lovely couple.

Samira Bawumia looked ravishing in flawless makeup by Valerie Lawson, a Ghanaian beauty educator at the London school of fashion.

The fashion icon wore a gold stud earring and a matching bracelet with a unique red gem in the middle.

The styling team did a fantastic job finding a perfect traditional scarf that matched the kente designs for the turban.

The second lady accessorized with a designer watch and gold clutch purse to complete her look as the nation celebrated its independence day.