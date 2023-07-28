The Adisadel College student who was captured on a viral video choking his colleague is expected to appear in court today, July 28, 2023.

This follows his arrest by the Police in Cape Coast on Thursday.

Upon his arrest, he was cautioned with causing harm and assault, then released to the school’s headmaster to be produced in court on Friday.

The incident is said to have occurred on June 30 over a sim card but was kept away from school authorities.

The video depicting the assault which went viral on July 25 caused shock and raised questions about the safety and well-being of students in educational institutions.

However, school authorities took decisive steps to address it with the perpetrator dismissed pending investigation and the victim suspended.

The victim was subsequently reinstated following the intervention of Deputy Education Minister, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour.

He is currently undergoing medical treatment with a psychologist assigned to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to help him through the trauma he experienced.

