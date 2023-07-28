The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced dates for the compilation of the proxy voters’ list in the build-up to the flagbearership election.

The party has directed all delegates who intend to nominate a proxy for the Special Electoral College election to submit the particulars no later than August 2, 2023.

The Director of Research and Election, Evans Nimako, announced this on Adom FM Dwaso Nsem.

Mr Nimako explained the directive was in accordance with the guidelines for the Special elections scheduled for Saturday, August 26, 2023.

The particulars of a proxy voter should include, but not be limited to, the full name, telephone contact, and photocopies of the Voter Identification Card and Party Membership Card.

The August 26 election is to shortlist five out of the 10 aspirants for the November 4, 2023, presidential primary to be held in the 16 regional capitals nationwide.

Meanwhile, the party under the supervision of the Electoral Commission(EC) on Wednesday conducted the balloting for positions for the 10 aspirants.

