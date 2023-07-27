The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the special delegates conference on August 26.
After the end of the balloting held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen picked the second slot.
Agents of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia picked the 10th position for their boss.
Check the full list below:
- Ken Ohene Agyapong
- Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen
- Joe Ghartey
- Kwadwo Poku
- Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto
- Kwabena Agyei Agyepong
- Francis Addai Nimoh
- Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku
- Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko
- Dr Mahamadu Bawumia
ALSO READ:
- Sanitation Minister’s background proves she cannot earn the kind of money stolen from her – Sam George
- Prepare for the worse – Inusah Fuseini to Quayson over govt’s ‘persecution’
- My death was announced on Facebook while asleep at home – Sefa Kayi