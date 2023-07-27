The governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has held balloting for its flagbearer hopefuls ahead of the special delegates conference on August 26.

After the end of the balloting held on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen picked the second slot.

Agents of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia picked the 10th position for their boss.

Check the full list below:

Ken Ohene Agyapong Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen Joe Ghartey Kwadwo Poku Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto Kwabena Agyei Agyepong Francis Addai Nimoh Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku Boakye Kyeremanteng Agyarko Dr Mahamadu Bawumia

