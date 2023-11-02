Barely a week after Global InfoAnalytics released its findings in a survey on the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential race, and predicted an almost hard-fought win for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, two other institutions have jointly issued the outcome of their survey, confirming Bawumia as a favourite.

The Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK, and The Outcomes International, Ghana, also claim their survey puts Bawumia in a more comfortable lead.

It seems who wins the race is settled then, at least for those who favour Dr. Bawumia’s candidature, but the same concurrence cannot be expected in the camp of the unyielding Kennedy Agyapong, whose ‘showdown’ promise is very much alive.

Credit: Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK & The Outcomes International, Ghana

With only 7.3% of the 5,641 respondents undecided as to who to vote for in the poll by C-SADI and The Outcomes International, Ghana, the duo of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto (1.1%) and Francis Addai-Nimoh (0.4%) are virtually out of the reckoning.

The point of departure, for the two polls, therefore, is by what margin victory or failure will come for all the candidates.

The joint poll by C-SADI, UK, and The Outcomes International, Ghana, predicts an overwhelming 80.8% win for Bawumia.

Unsurprisingly, there has not been much hullabaloo from the camp of Veep Bawumia about this latest poll. His spokespersons, confident Saturday’s poll is a no-contest race, swore that the prediction of a 43.5% win for their candidate and 23.5% votes for Kennedy by Global InfoAnalytics, which also implied a likely runoff, was not to be taken seriously.

Even in this poll, what potential threat Francis Addai-Nimoh and Owusu Afriyie Akoto pose to the fortunes of the two frontrunners, remained muted, not with their 0.4% and 0.3% respective performances.

Intriguingly, the Global InfoAnalytics poll has as much as 14.0% of the 4,311 respondents not wanting to disclose their preferences, while 18.3% were undecided – a whopping total of 32.3% of votes that can tilt the entire race in interesting conclusions.

Well, we can only wait to see the true length of the frog on D-day Saturday, November 4, or better still, we shall see ‘Charlie’ at the end of the movie.

Click the links below to read or download the two polls.

Centre for Sustainable African Development Initiatives (C-SADI), UK, and The Outcomes International, Ghana