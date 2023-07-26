The Member of Parliament (MP) for Jirapa constituency in the Upper West Region, Cletus Seidu Dapilah, has lambasted the abuser in the Adisadel College assault.

To the lawmaker, the abuser had wicked intentions and wanted to murder the victim.

Mr Dapilah has, therefore, commended the Ghana Education Service (GES) for the punishment meted out to the abuser.

According to him, the punishment is apt. However, he urged housemasters and housemistresses to take monitoring in their schools seriously.

“Well, I saw it and I am happy about the action taken by the Ghana Education Service. I just commend them. Already, they have taken action and the boys have been expelled from school and investigation is still ongoing. I think that bullying in secondary schools is not what we saw there.

“That senior was just wicked and just wanted to commit murder. What we all know about bullying is just the kneeling down, going to fetch water for seniors and washing for them but bullying a junior to the extent of hitting his head against a metallic bed is not bullying but wickedness,” he said in an interview with JoyNews on Wednesday, July 26.

The violent video of the incident, which has been circulating on social media, has sparked outrage and raised concerns about the safety of students within the country’s educational institutions.

A fellow student who appears to be older, is seen hitting the head of another student against the metallic bed after attempting to strangulate him as well. The victim, who appeared younger had an immediate swelling and a cut on his face, while other students looked on and videoed the incident.

Due to this, the management of the institution has suspended the abuser, who is expected to write his West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination at the WAEC centre, whereas the victim has also been suspended, but will write his exams on campus with parental escort.

The victim is being punished for not reporting the incident.

The GES also in a subsequent press statement on Tuesday, also commended the management of Adisadel College for the swift response.

According to a statement signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, GES is deeply concerned and strongly condemns the barbaric act by the culprit.

“We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigation,” part of the release read.

“The GES viewed the act of violence in schools as utterly unacceptable and detrimental to the overall well-being of students, thus, is resolute in its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the nation,” it said.

