The Cape Coast District Court 2 has adjourned the case involving an Adisadel College student who violently assaulted his colleague over a sim card.

This was when the accused made his first appearance on Friday, July 28.

The court presided over by His Worship Antwi Boasiako adjourned the case because the court did not have a full panel for the case.

The case will, therefore, be heard on 2nd August at the juvenile court.

Police in Cape Coast on Thursday arrested the student over his action which has been widely condemned and has led to his dismissal ahead of his West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination.

The victim is also currently undergoing medical treatment with a psychologist assigned to provide him with the necessary support and counselling to help him through the trauma he experienced.

