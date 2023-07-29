The Police say it has interdicted one of its officers captured in a viral video dragging a suspect on the ground during an arrest at Dadease, near Kumawu in the Ashanti Region.

The Service also said it has commenced an investigation into the incident which took place on Wednesday and has sent shock down the spine of Ghanaians.

A statement by the Police noted the officer in question has also been detained and will be taken through the process of the law.

Meanwhile, the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr George Akuffo Dampare, on Thursday sent a team from the Ashanti North Regional Police Command to engage the victim’s family.

Dr Dampare has also spoken to the victim’s mother via the telephone and assured her of a thorough investigation into the matter.

ALSO READ:

Read the statement below: