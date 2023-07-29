The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo Dampare, has apologised to the family of 23-year-old Justice Afram who was brutally assaulted by a policeman during arrest at Dadiesi in the Sekyere District of the Ashanti region.

Justice’s sister, Abena Fosuah disclosed this on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem.

Abena explained Dr Dampare sent a delegation to the family on Wednesday to apologise on his behalf for the unprofessional attitude.

The team was from the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

Residents of Dadiesi were thrown into a state of shock and disbelief on Wednesday after a police officer resorted to barbaric tactics by dragging Justice on the ground using his belt.

The action of the policeman, according to reports, was after a resident lodged a complaint that Justice had stolen his iron rods costing GHS2,500.

The victim was left with only trousers on, his bare chest exposed during the inhumane treatment.

Reacting to the incident, Abena said no family member was aware until they saw the video on social media.

“We confronted the man but he denied filing any complaint but our checks at the police station proved otherwise. When we asked why he didn’t inform the family first, he claimed it was not the first time my brother had stolen from him,” she said.

Despite the apology from the IGP, Abena says her brother is still in custody.