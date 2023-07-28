In a shocking incident that has left the residents of Dadiesi Sekyere district, Ashanti region, in disbelief, a police officer has resorted to barbaric tactics by dragging an unarmed civilian on the ground using his belt.

In an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, Thursday, a friend of the victim recounted the horrifying details of the event, saying that fear has now gripped their community.

According to him, the distressing incident unfolded when the victim, known as Yaw, and three other friends were simply relaxing at an uncompleted building.

Suddenly, a group of police officers confronted them without any apparent reason, escalating the situation into chaos. In an attempt to escape the unjust situation, Yaw tried to flee from the scene.

“We asked the officers why they were arresting Yaw, but they didn’t provide any explanation. Out of anger, one of the police officers took off his belt and used it to tie Yaw’s neck. He then callously dragged Yaw on the rocky floor, though Yaw was not offering any resistance,” the friend recounted.

The victim was left with only trousers on, his bare chest exposed during the inhumane treatment.

Shockingly, despite witnessing their friend’s distress, onlookers were filled with fear and were too afraid to intervene, fearing they might also face the wrath of the officers.

“The residents watched in silence, and no one dared to intervene. We were afraid that if we got too close, the officers might beat us too,” he tearfully stated.

Disturbingly, this was not the first time Yaw had experienced police brutality, which the friend believes might have led him to resist arrest on this occasion.

Yaw’s parents had passed away, leaving him with his sister and younger sibling, making the friend concerned that Yaw might be unjustly detained for an extended period.

“He has caused no harm to anyone, and we plead for the authorities to intervene and bring justice to this situation,” the friend passionately urged.

Yaw is currently being held at the Akotosu police station.

Local authorities and human rights organizations have been urged to investigate the matter promptly and take appropriate action to address the alleged police brutality and ensure justice for the victim.

