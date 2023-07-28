Former Minister of Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Catherine Afeku, has refuted recent claims suggesting that she had abandoned the campaign of Alan Kyerematen, a New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirant.

She addressed the reports, labelling them as false and misleading attempts to divert public and party attention from the forthcoming special delegates conference (Special Electoral College) slated for August 26, 2023.

In an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show, Mrs Afeku firmly stated that her allegiance to Mr. Kyerematen remained unwavering, and she has not severed ties with him in any manner.

Addressing the specific incident that sparked the rumours, Mrs Afeku explained that she had merely emphasised the need for the party’s Secretary, Justin Frimpong-Kodua, to address the party ahead of the upcoming event, in accordance with the party’s laws.

“We all know that we’re going to select our Presidential candidate on August 26 and we needed our Secretary, JFK to address the party for the upcoming event as according to the laws of the party. This is what I said as a veteran in the political terrain and which I said earlier. That means two weeks ago and it’s now that someone wants to divert the public and party’s attention to me,” she said.

Using a biblical analogy, Mrs Afeku drew a parallel between the situation and the story of Joseph, who faced betrayal from his brothers. She likened the misleading headlines to such deceitful actions.

Despite the rumours, Mrs Afeku expressed her gratitude to Mr Kyerematen and reiterated her unwavering support for him.

She firmly believes that Mr Kyerematen will be chosen as the NPP flagbearer and will go on to contest and potentially become the next President of Ghana in the 2024 polls.

ALSO READ: