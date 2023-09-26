Prominent pollster, Ben Ephson has said Alan Kyerematen’s resignation from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has the potential to bring unity in the party.

In his view, many NPP supporters are convinced the party is bigger than any individual.

Former Trade Minister has resigned from the NPP and announced his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential election.

His choice to go independent, Alan said is based on his belief that the NPP, a party he had been associated with since 1992, no longer reflects it’s core values.

Reacting to this, Ben Ephson in an interview on Asaase radio said Alan Kyerematen’s exit will not have a negative effect on the ruling party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He indicated that, Alan’s resignation “could ginger people in the party to campaign and vote more to prove that nobody can be bigger than the party”.

Ben Ephson is certain NPP will go into the 2024 general elections as a united front.