Deputy Minister of Education, Rev John Ntim Fordjour, has provided a reassuring update on the well-being of the victim involved in the viral video showing an assault at Adisadel College (ADISCO).

Following thorough medical checks, he confirmed that the victim is doing well.

“I personally accompanied the victim to the hospital and made sure he underwent all necessary medical tests,” Rev Fordjour stated, emphasising the ministry’s commitment to ensuring the student’s health and safety.

He highlighted the involvement and support of the victim’s parents during this difficult time.

“The parents of the victim were present and saw that their son was doing well. I met with them, and they are in good spirits despite their initial anger over the incident. They were asked to remain calm,” Rev Fordjour mentioned.

Addressing the broader issue of bystander culture on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Rev Fordjour urged for a collective effort to end such behaviour.

“Beyond this incident, we must put an end to the culture of bystander inaction. It’s crucial that we actively promote a culture of responsibility and care within our educational institutions,” he asserted, calling for a safer and more supportive environment for all students.

The shocking incident, which surfaced on social media on Monday (July 24), depicted a student violently assaulting his peer, causing profuse bleeding below the victim’s right eye.

The video has sparked widespread outrage and concerns among parents, students, and the public.

But the Deputy Minister said the prompt and thorough response from his outfit reflects the seriousness with which the ministry is addressing the matter, aiming to ensure justice and safety for all students.

