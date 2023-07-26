The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has initiated an investigation into allegations of corruption and corruption-related offenses involving Cecilia Abena Dapaah, the former Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources.

The investigation was launched on Thursday, July 20, 2023, following reports of substantial amounts of cash being stolen from Ms. Dapaah’s residence.

Since the commencement of the investigation, the OSP has taken significant measures, including the arrest of Ms. Dapaah and conducting searches at two property linked to her.

As the investigation is still ongoing, the OSP has announced its intention to inform the public about the findings and outcomes of the probe once it is concluded.

The disclosure will include any further actions or steps the Office may take in response to the investigation’s results.

ALSO READ: