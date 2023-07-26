Stephen Kwaku Odai, who is a Ghanaian professional footballer, has parted ways with Ghanaian Premier League side Accra Great Olympics after many years.

The goalkeeper has left the Capital-based outfit following the expiration of his contract. His deal with Great Olympics ended in June 30, 2023 but successively secured his release letter on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Odai, 29, who joined the Dade Boys in 2019, has seen his stay come to an end after just four years.

Confirming his release to Kobby Stonne of Adom 106.3 FM, Kwaku Odai said: “I have gotten my release letter from Great Olympics, so I am a free agent now, ready to join any club either Ghana or Europe.”

Kwaku Odai previously played for Liberty Professionals and Tema Youth before joining Great Olympics. With his wonderful left-kick and big saves, the Nungua born earned call-up to the Black Meteors for the 2022 Championship of African Nations (CHAN) in Algeria.

He was a key member of the team, which was managed by Annor Walker.

Stephen Kwaku Odai also rose to become the first team Goalkeeper of Great Olympics FC, commanding the goalpost for two consecutive seasons.

Today, he leaves the Oly Dade Boys but with head high having served the club well for four seasons.