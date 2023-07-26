The PTA Chairman at Adisadel College (ADISCO), Reginald Nii Ayi Ashong, has revealed that parents are coming forward with various suggestions in the wake of the disturbing assault incident at the school.

Speaking about the matter on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, he emphasized the need for thoughtful decision-making to address the situation without adversely affecting anyone involved.

“We need to sit back and take decisions that won’t have negative consequences. This incident is deeply concerning, and we must handle it with utmost care,” Mr Ashong stated.

He further expressed that they are awaiting the final decision from the Ghana Education Service (GES) and are actively brainstorming to consider the suggestions parents bring forward.

The incident has raised significant concern and is being treated with the utmost seriousness.

Regarding the Attorney General’s decision to take up the matter, Mr Ashong acknowledged that due to the assault’s criminal connotations, the involvement of the Attorney General’s office is appropriate.

He asserted that everyone, regardless of their position or background, must fulfill their responsibilities in addressing such incidents.

In light of this incident, Mr Ashong called on parents to take on a more responsible and vigilant role in their children’s lives, ensuring that they are not granted privileges that may lead to harmful consequences outside the home.

This not withstanding, he appealed to all to engage in constructive dialogue without tarnishing the school’s reputation with their words.

The assault, which occurred on June 30, 2023, involved a senior student assaulting another student in the same dormitory. A video of the incident circulated on social media, showing the victim enduring a violent attack resulting in bleeding below his right eye.

