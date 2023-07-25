In the wake of a disturbing incident at Adisadel College, where a student was captured assaulting a fellow student in a viral video, the President of the National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT), Angel Carbonu, has expressed deep concern over the erosion of teachers’ and school managers’ authority in dealing with students’ behaviour.

“In the past, school managers and teachers held significant power and strength in controlling students, but sadly, that authority has been gradually taken away from us,” Mr Carbonu stated.

He emphasized that the decline in teachers’ authority has contributed to the intensification of such incidents in schools.

He further lamented the lack of consequences for students who misbehave, attributing this problem to the diminishing power of teachers to enforce disciplinary measures effectively.

He called for a collective decision to restore the authority of schools in handling disciplinary matters.

“We need to return to a system where schools can make decisions and take appropriate actions when students violate school rules and regulations,” Mr. Carbonu urged.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Tuesday, he suggested that a structured disciplinary committee should be empowered to address various offenses, with corresponding punishments depending on the severity of the misconduct.

The NAGRAT president expressed his belief that the decline in teachers’ authority can be linked to external influences promoting alternative approaches to raising children.

He criticized these foreign ideologies for disregarding the cultural differences and environments in which Ghanaian children are nurtured.

“Some individuals have been swayed by foreign ideals, asserting that our traditional way of raising children is inadequate. They have influenced decisions, undermining the effectiveness of our disciplinary methods,” he stated disapprovingly.

He went on to point out that these external advocates might have lured people with financial incentives, leading to misguided decisions that have harmed the traditional methods of discipline in schools.

“Our cultural environment plays a crucial role in how we raise our children. We cannot blindly adopt foreign ideologies without considering the impact they may have on our society,” Mr Carbonu asserted.

