Management of Adisadel College has suspended a student who was caught on a viral video being violently assaulted by his colleague for not reporting the incident.

The culprit, who happens to be a final year student, has also been outrightly dismissed.

The school has confirmed the incident happened on the 30th of June, 2023 in Quaque house.

This was contained in a statement on the school’s Twitter page which announced the culprit will, therefore, have to write his final exams at the West Africa Examination Council.

On the part of the victim, he will write with parental escort while the person who recorded the video will also be suspended externally for one week and also face internal suspension for another week.

“The other students who were at the scene but did not intervene and also failed to report the incident will also face severe internal punishment,” the statement noted.

The action is pending further investigation by the Ghana Education Service and school authorities into the incident which has sparked concerns among Ghanaians.

Meanwhile, the culprit, according to the school, has been referred to the police for further action.

