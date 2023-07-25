Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem, Kofi Adams, has stated that the increase in acts of violence in secondary and tertiary schools is alarming.

His comment is on the back of a viral video of violent acts involving two students of Adisadel College.

Speaking on Adom TV’s Badwam Show, he expressed concern about the bystanders’ prompt act of recording the incident rather than separating the parties.

As a former teacher at the Adisadel College, he said the video was ‘terrible’.

“The video is terrible and it is a worry. Since A level was removed and the number of years in secondary school reduced, a lot of the students are young instead of the rate of bullying to reduce it’s getting worse. It’s getting worse at secondary and tertiary levels.

“It’s getting out of order. One bad thing that keeps happening is that when someone is doing something that’s not good, instead of bystanders telling the person to stop it they rather take phones and capture, comment and laugh, that rather than encourages the person to continue the wrong act,” he lamented.

He called for authorities to take necessary actions to serve as a deterrent to students nationwide.

The culprit in the viral video of assault has been dismissed by the school’s management, pending further investigation

ALSO READ: