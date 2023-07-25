The Ghana Education Service (GES) says its attention has been drawn to a disturbing video of a violent assault involving two students of Adisadel College.

A statement, signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, noted GES is deeply concerned and strongly condemns the barbaric act by the culprits.

It said GES views acts of violence in schools as utterly unacceptable and detrimental to the overall well-being of students, thus, is resolute in its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students across the nation.

“We applaud the school authorities for taking swift action to suspend the culprit pending further investigations,” part of the statement read.

The Service has directed the Regional Director of Education to collaborate closely with both the school authorities and the relevant law enforcement agency.

This coordinated effort seeks to uncover the truth behind the incident and administer appropriate measures in line with the law.

The Service has further pledged its commitment to fostering an environment where every student can learn and grow without fear of violence or intimidation.

