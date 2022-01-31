A 32-year-old Richard Oponin Marfo has gained admission to Adisadel College, his dream school, after five attempts.

Mr Marfo, the oldest among his siblings, completed Maria Montessori School in Kumasi in 2004 with aggregate 10 and hoped to further his education at Adisadle College but he was given admission at Sammo Senior High School instead.

But he enrolled at Sammo Senior High School and completed his secondary education in 2007.

After completion, Mr Marfo ventured into footwear on the streets of Adum and Moro market.

In 2010, Mr Marfo realised his inability to fulfil his dream of enrolling at Adisadel College and decided to write the basic level exam again but he was still not given admission to Adisadel College.

He says: “Three years later in 2010, I couldn’t stand the desire of not fulfilling my dream school.

“I marshalled courage and got myself enrolled in Modern Educational Centre at Auakwa Sepaase in Kumasi to rewrite BECE. Despite having aggregate 6, I was still denied to be enrolled in Adisco.”

With the adage ‘No Santa no school in Ghana’ with ‘santa’ as Adisadel, Mr Marfo never gave up.

He wrote the exam again in 2011 but yet again was denied admission after attaining aggregate 6.

He was given admission at TI Ahmadiyya with the assurance from the Headmaster of Adisadel College of transferring him after Form 2 but he left after his first year and started a lotto business at Adum.

After Mr Marfo’s year at TI Ahmadiyya he left without transferring to Adisadel. He said ” for my third attempt I was placed at Ekumfi TI Ahmadiyyaa to offer science. I went there on a promise of the then Headmaster of Adisadel College that I would be admitted to my dream College on transfer basis in form 2.

“Why should I be enrolled as a transfer student to Adisco? These words kept eating me up and made me forget the promise. Due to this I went to E-AMASS for only a term.”

After five years of waiting and hoping, Mr Marfo wrote his fifth exam in 2020 and this time he gained admission to his dream school Adisadel College at age 32.

He recounts this event as the happiest day of his life. He says: “A year later in 2021, finally! finally! God answered my prayers and gave me my long awaited childhood dream school Adisadel College to study Computer Science on the 1st March, 2021 at age 32. And that has been the happiest day in my life since I was ever born.”