University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) is hoping to reach a consensus with government and return to the classroom.

According to the President of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) chapter of UTAG, Dr Samuel Bert Boadi-Kusi, it is not in their interest to still be on strike.

UTAG embarked on an indefinite strike due to government’s failure to address the worrying condition of service of lecturers.

According to the Association, government breached the timelines agreed for resolution. They, therefore, decided to withdraw teaching and related activities until further notice.

After several attempts by the National Labour Commission to get them back to the lecture halls, it has dragged UTAG to court for the law to compel them to go back to work.

But Dr Boadi-Kusi on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday maintained that, they have not breached procedure by proceeding with its industrial action.

He indicated that, their decision not to return to the lecture halls is because government has not shown good faith.

All they want, the UTAG UCC President said, is for government to give them an offer ahead of negotiations.

Dr Boadi-Kusi added that UTAG expects that “the employer and authorities would sound a bit reconciliatory to see how best we can dialogue.”