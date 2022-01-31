Ex-Ghana goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, is celebrating the birth of his child with his wife Failatu Alhassan.

The couple released a photo of the naming ceremony of the baby boy on Saturday, January 29, 2022.

Fatau Dauda and wife welcome baby boy

Dauda and Failatu married in March 2021.

The former Legon Cities player was first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations.

He played two matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals in Brazil.

Dauda also had a short spell with Orlando Pirates in South Africa and also with Chippa United in the PSL.