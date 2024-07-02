Fatau Dauda, the goalkeeper trainer for the Black Stars, has praised Otto Addo for his skills that go beyond coaching.

Dauda is currently working alongside Addo, who previously served as a talent coach for Borussia Dortmund, with the senior national team.

The former Legon Cities goalkeeper highlighted Addo’s contributions following Ghana’s consecutive victories over Mali and the Central African Republic in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

“We are striving to improve, though progress takes time,” Dauda stated at the Ghana Football Awards held over the weekend. The past games are behind us, and the upcoming matches are crucial. Otto Addo consistently shares his ideas with the technical team.

He ensures we are all on the same page. He is not just a coach; he’s a manager who understands how to handle players,” Dauda added.

Ghana secured a 2-1 win against Mali in Bamako and a thrilling 4-3 victory over the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, elevating them to second place in the Group I standings.

After retiring from a playing career that included competing in the 2014 FIFA World Cup, Dauda has transitioned into coaching.

Ghana’s next challenge will be the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, which commence in September later this year.