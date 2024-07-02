Black Leopards chairman, Tshifhiwa Thidiela believes Maxwell Konadu is the ideal candidate to revive the club’s fortunes.

The South African second-tier team has finalized an agreement with the Ghanaian coach, who is expected to sign a three-year contract.

On Tuesday, Thidiela confirmed the agreement with Konadu, expressing confidence that the experienced coach will lead the club back to the Premier Soccer League (PSL).

“We are confident that he will be able to do well. And it’s unfortunate or fortunate, the league that we’re playing in, that we are only playing for one thing, one thing only which is for promotion.

“So that’s what the mandate is going to be, and that’s what we are all gunning for. I think if you look at his CV it speaks volume. Obviously, because we want to achieve, we want to then get the best that we possibly can that can fit properly.

“You know sometimes we look at just qualifications, but you know you need to have an overall or better eye view so that you see if this person can fit in the Black Leopards puzzle, and this man can be able to fit perfectly for us to achieve our objectives.”

Maxwell Konadu has an impressive resume, having managed Ghana’s U20 and U23 teams, and served as Black Stars Assistant Coach from 2021-2022. He also holds both the CAF Coaching Licence A and B.

In his first season at Nsoatreman FC, Konadu led the team to an FA Cup victory against their regional rivals, Bofoakwa Tano.