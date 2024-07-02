Hearts of Oak coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, has expressed determination for the team to bounce back stronger in the upcoming season.

The Rainbow Club narrowly escaped relegation last season, finishing 14th in the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League with 45 points.

Their survival was secured in a thrilling final match, where they clinched a crucial 3-2 victory against Bechem United.

Reflecting on the season, Ouattara acknowledged the challenges faced, stating, “I can’t say it is okay. It is part of the game. We are 18 teams. Everyone is struggling to get a good position.”

He emphasized the team’s acceptance of the struggle and their commitment to overcome it.

“Unfortunately, we struggled to stay. It is part of life, part of the game. We accept that challenge. We are going to work hard to come back,” he added.

Looking ahead, the start date of the new season is pending announcement by the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Meanwhile, Hearts of Oak is gearing up for the transfer market to strengthen their squad for the upcoming campaign.

The team is set to face Asante Kotoko in the inaugural Democracy Cup on July 17 at the Accra Sports Stadium, a fixture eagerly anticipated by fans and stakeholders alike.