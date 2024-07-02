The Institute for African Women in Law will on Friday, July 5 host a monumental high-level

convening at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel to climax its Pan-African, continent-wide Gender Equality in Law Campaign (GELC).

Launched virtually in April 2024, the campaign has raised awareness about the challenges women in law face through evidence-based research and public advocacy to ignite policy

reforms for equitable and women-inclusive legal institutions.

The High-Level Convening, a collaborative effort between IAWL, the Office of the Chief

Justice, and the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), is a testament to the collective

commitment towards gender equality within the legal profession.

Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo will be the special guest of honour, alongside Professor Margaret Satterthwaite, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Independence of Judges and Lawyers.

The event is expected to attract esteemed members of GBA, members of the Diplomatic Corps and leaders of international organizations.

Lawyer Sheila Minkah-Premo, president of the Ghana Bar Association Women’s Forum, remarked, “We are honoured to have Her Ladyship, Chief Justice Gertrude Sackey Torkornoo and other distinguished leaders within the legal profession join us for this important event.

“Their support and participation will significantly contribute to the success of this

campaign and amplify our efforts to address gender gaps within the legal profession.”

The convening will provide a platform for critical discussions, knowledge sharing, and

strategic collaborations aimed at driving meaningful change.

Participants will discuss critical issues affecting women in the legal profession, share best practices, and identify actionable solutions to promote gender equality and women’s leadership in law.

“We invite stakeholders and supporters from across Africa and beyond to join us i in this

vital conversation. Together, we can leverage our collective voices, expertise, and resources to advance gender equality in law and create a more inclusive legal profession,” she added.