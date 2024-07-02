Private legal practitioner, Samson Lardy Anyenini has said the ambulance procurement trial involving Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson and third accused, Richard Jakpa will not end anytime soon.

According to him, although the Attorney-General and Minister for Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has finished his cross-examination, the questions arising from the case suggest that many people are involved and the AG might call them to testify.

Speaking on Top Story on Tuesday, July 2, Mr. Anyenini said, “He is now going to do his own—and from what we are seeing and the questions that are coming up, I think we have an idea that there are many witnesses. He’s going to call in excess of eight witnesses or so.

“The Speaker of Parliament, who was the Minister of Health at the time, Alex Segbefia, who also became Health Minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, and all sorts of people, so it doesn’t look like this is going to end anytime soon.”

The private legal practitioner added that, the court’s decision to allow the live-streaming of the ambulance procurement trial is a good call.

According to him, this helps with the transparency of the trial and keeps the public informed due to the sensitive nature of the case.

“I think the decision is good; it helps with the transparency that has been sought so that people can follow and make their minds up about what is going on, rather than simply relying on what journalists report,” Mr. Anyenini said.

He reiterated that because of the sensitive nature of the case, there are accusations of deliberate persecution rather than prosecution on the basis of clear wrongs that may have been committed against the republic, hence it’s good the case is made public.

Mr. Anyenini said that the issue of both the third accused, Richard Jakpa, and the Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, making statements about their performance does not impinge on the trial.

He explained that making statements about each other’s performance is completely irrelevant to the substantive matter.

