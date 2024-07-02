It’s an unending rivalry between Kumasi Wesley Girls High School and Kumasi Girls SHS after the two schools clashed in the Ashanti regional qualifiers of the National Science and Maths Quiz.

In a battle for academic supremacy, K Wey Gey beat their all-time rivals, Kumasi Girls, only to concede to Adanwomase SHS, who are making their debut appearance on the national stage.

Adanwomase SHS

Despite missing their chance at the nationals, the school was upbeat about out-competing their lady counterparts from Bohyen in the Ashanti region.

The duo had entered the contest to either qualify or lose by beating the other to satisfy their rivalry.

To some teachers of the school, it was better for another school to clinch the ultimate victory than to see their nemesis beam with smiles after overpowering them.

K Wey Gey Hey

The duo gave up on winning the contest in the final round after they failed to answer either of the four riddles to overcome the two other opponents who were tied.

Kumasi Wesley Girls beat their arch-rivals by 2 points, completing the contest with 18 points.

However, it was a heated contest between Adanwomase SHS and Namong SHTS as they were separated by a tie-breaker at the end of the contest.

The two schools ended the contest with 24 points each.

The second day of the Ashanti regional qualifiers of the National Science and Maths Quiz saw three other schools qualifying for the national tournament.

Kumasi Academy, Armed Forces SHTS, and Serwaa Nyarko SHS secured national and regional championship spots.

Kumasi Academy beat Obuasi SHTS to make it to the next stage.