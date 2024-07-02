Former Chairman Ghana Football Association (GFA), Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has revealed his intention to expose rampant corruption within the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, the Hearts of Oak board member said he has substantial evidence implicating club officials who engage in bribery and other unethical practices to manipulate match outcomes.

He emphasized his ongoing effort to compile a comprehensive dossier, complete with documents and photographs, to substantiate his allegations.

“I’m deeply going into some of our past Premier League matches and I will expose some of them publicly with documents and pictures to support my argument,” he stated.

He cited specific instances where officials allegedly approached players before matches, offering bribes to either underperform or play favourably towards certain teams.

“Players have openly declared how they have been influenced with cars by managers of different clubs just to play foul for their own team,” he added.

Dr Nyaho-Tamakloe urged current football administrators to heed these lessons from the past and avoid resorting to corrupt practices in their pursuit of success.