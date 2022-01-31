Management of the University of Ghana (UG) has declared its intent to conduct investigations into the first-year student who died in the university.

This comes after the freshman lost his life while attempting to swim in the school’s pool on Saturday.

“We assure members of the University community and the bereaved family that Management is working together with the Police and the University Health Services to investigate the unfortunate incident,” the school said.

The student, whose name is yet to be known, is said to have lost his life after he attempted to swim at a deep end after disregarding caution by the pool guards.

The University, in a press release signed by the Director of Public Affairs Directorate, Elizier T. Ameyaw-Buronya, shared the pain of the bereaved family.

“Management mourns his tragic loss and sends deepest condolences to his family and friends, on behalf of the entire University community,” the letter dated January 30 indicated.

According to management, the body of the student has since been deposited at the University Hospital.

They added “the community will be duly informed about further developments.”

Read full statement below: