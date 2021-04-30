Ghana international goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has shared an adorable photo with his son and fans cannot keep calm.

In the photo, the duo made bold fashion statements in their suits as they serve family goals.

Mr Dauda was spotted in black suit while little Dauda wore black-gold themed suit and posed for the camera on the staircase.



The footballer took to his Instagram page to post the photo in which they complemented their looks with expensive-looking black pair of shoes.

Fatau Dauda and son

Proving to his fans and followers the pride in fatherhood, he wrote: Children are the hands by which we take hold of heaven.

The post has warmed the hearts of many fans and followers who have taken to the comment section to shower them with praises.