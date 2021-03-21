Ghana international goalkeeper, Fatau Dauda, has tied the knot with Faila Alhassan in a low-key wedding.

The event took place in Tema Community 1 site 2 on Sunday, 21 March 2021.

The former Ghana No.1 returned to the Ghana Premier League after a successful stint with Nigerian side Enyimba.

He joined nouveau-riche Legon Cities FC where he has become the club’s No.1 and captain.

Dauda was first choice goalkeeper for the Black Stars at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations and played three matches at the 2014 FIFA World Cup finals.

He also had a short spell with Orlando Pirates in South Africa and also with Chippa United in the PSL.

Fatau Dauda marries Faila Alhassan