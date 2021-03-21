A robbery suspect under investigation for attacking a reverend father has said that he began attacking clergymen because his life was ruined by one of them.

The Nation reports that, Federick Ugah, who is currently being held at the Nasarawa State Police Command, said he had to drop out of the university as a 400 level student of Law after his alleged frustrations at the hands of a reverend father he served in Kaduna.

Ugah during his interview said he started life as an orphan, having lost his parents at a tender age. He said his dream of becoming a lawyer made him seek help from clergymen. Ugah said he decided that he would serve them as an altar boy so that in return they would help him to foot his education bills.

Suspect, Federick Ugah

He said he started by serving in the church. He said he secured admission at the University of Abuja to study English before he secured another one at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria to study Law.

He mentioned that it was at this time that his frustration started as the Reverend Father who was sponsoring him allegedly began to demand sex from him.

Ugah claimed his resistance to the idea he regarded as an immoral act caused the Reverend Father to frustrate him out of the Church by falsely accusing him of stealing some money belonging to the parish.

He said after his arrest by the Nasarawa State Police Command for allegedly snatching a car from a reverend father, he vowed that he would continue to torment reverend fathers across the country for the rest of his life because his journey into the underworld began with his inability to complete his degree in Law at ABU.” I have vowed to deal with reverend fathers across the country. They are my target and I will continue to rob them of money and snatch their cars.

“I served many of them in Abuja and Kaduna as a house help and they were helping to sponsor my education up to final year Law at the Ahmadu Bello University. I initially got admission to study English at the University of Abuja, but my choice was Law.

“In my 200 level, I got a fresh admission in ABU to study Law and was at ABU up to 400 level before I met my frustration. I have always been a good boy.

“I decided that I would become a lawyer when I grow up.

“That was why I left the University of Abuja as a 200-level English student to start all over again at ABU.

“My life had been to serve reverend fathers. I washed their clothes, cooked for them and served as their altar boy while they helped to sponsor my education

“I was in Abuja with them before I moved to Kaduna State when I got admission in ABU.

“Then one day, the reverend father I was serving demanded to have sex with me before my sponsorship could be guaranteed.

“I was wondering how a reverend father would turn gay. When I refused, he brought up an allegation against me that I stole parish’s money and should be driven away by the parish. He also poisoned the minds of other reverend fathers who intended to help me.

“I kept wondering why a man would want to sleep with another man. Because I refused, I was unable to graduate from the university, because there was no body to foot the bills. But I have also decided that no reverend father will find peace with me as long as I live.

“I will continue to torment them for the rest of my life because they frustrated me.”

Asked why he was being detained, Ugah said: “I was caught with a stolen car belonging to a priest. The police arrested me in New Nyanyan, Nasarawa State. I never robbed him with a gun. I simply took his car key in his absence and hit the road.

“The police arrested me in New Nyanyan why I was negotiating to sell a Toyota Corolla I stole from the reverend father in Kaduna. I drove the car to Abuja before taking it to New Nyanyan to sell,” he recounted.