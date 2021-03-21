Leicester City will play Southampton for a place in the FA Cup final after a Kelechi Iheanacho brace helped the Foxes to a 3-1 win over Manchester United at the King Power Stadium.

Leicester were the better side in the first half, and their intense pressing style paid off when an under-pressure Fred played the ball straight to Iheanacho in the box – a chance that the in-form forward duly lapped up.

A lacklustre United struggled to click throughout the opening period, but the visitors went in level at the break thanks to Mason Greenwood’s tidy finish after good work from Paul Pogba down the left.

Brendan Rodgers’ side picked up where they left off after the interval, however, and they regained the lead thanks to a superb solo goal from Youri Tielemans.

United tried to rescue a result with a quadruple substitution midway through the second half, but it was to no avail, with Leicester the team to find the fourth goal of the game – stretching their lead through a Iheanacho back-post header.

The semi-final against Southampton will be held at Wembley on the weekend of April 17-18.