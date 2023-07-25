Kumasi Central Market traders affected by the phase 2 of the Kejetia Redevelopment Project have prevailed on the government to resume work on stalled projects in the city.

The traders are questioning the turnaround of promises before their relocation that funds were available for the project to progress smoothly.

The traders also want attention turned to the stalled Krofrom Market project.

The second phase of the Kejetia redevelopment project halted in December last year.

The construction firm, ‘Contrata’, laid off over 2,000 workers and evacuated most of their equipment from the site.

Central Markets development

Months ago, a section of the affected central market traders threatened to remove barricades at the site to start business if the government failed to continue the project.

The traders are up again, prevailing on the government to ensure the contractors return to site.

Deputy Chairman of the United Petty Traders Association, Emmanuel Amoah, says the traders risk their lives plying their trade on pavements.

Some traders say the construction of the Krofrom and Central Market projects could have eased congestion in the central business district.

The traders made the appeal at a Star Ghana-funded program with the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly.

The program is aimed at helping traders to develop their businesses through proper records keeping.

Project Coordinator, Edward Takyi, says poor records keeping affects traders in accessing loans for business expansion.

He also appealed to the government to bring back contractors to site to continue the Central Market project.