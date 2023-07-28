A 46-year-old Indian national residing in Sehwi Bekwai-Low Cost, a community within the Bibiani Anhweaso Bekwai municipality of the Western North Region, has allegedly taken his own life.

The deceased, identified as Murni Dan, worked as a borehole driller in the area.

A neighbour of the victim, Joseph Asare, who confirmed the report to Adom News revealed the deceased had in a few months ago confided in his co-workers about the difficulties he was facing in his personal life.

Murni Dan had shared with his colleagues that his wife, who resided in India, had threatened to divorce him due to his prolonged absence and lack of regular communication. Despite making efforts to sustain the marriage, the deceased’s attempts to reconcile with his wife seemed to be in vain.

The deceased allegedly found solace in drugs and alcohol and he allegedly expressed thoughts of taking his own life.

Residents said they thought it was a mere threat until his lifeless body was discovered hanging in his room.

Authorities at the Bekwai police station who were notified of the tragic incident have visited the scene and retrieved the body.

The body was subsequently transported to the Anhweaso morgue for further investigation.

