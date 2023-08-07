About 13 pregnant girls are among candidates writing the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) in the Nkwanta South District of the Oti Region.

Adom News’ Obrempong K. Owusu observed this when he visited some centres in the district as the exam commences today, August 7, 2023.

Some of these girls indicated in an interview that they were prepared and determined to write their exams to enable them to enjoy the free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

The exams, coordinator at Kechiebi, Lawrence Antwi, disclosed that two females were absent while four of the teenagers are writing the exams.

Over 1,982 candidates are supposed to write this year’s exams in the district.

The MCE for Nkwanta South, Bright Lenwah, speaking to Adom News, advised invigilators not to compromise the exams with any form of examination malpractice but rather allow the children to write what they have studied.

Mr Lenwah stated the exam is a beginning for the children towards a better future, so invigilators and candidates must refrain from any practices.

He said he believes the candidates have prepared well for the exams and promised a scholarship for the best candidate when the results are released.

The MCE said he was not impressed with the results of last year but hopes this year will be better.

ALSO READ: