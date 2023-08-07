As part of activities marking 30 years of uninterrupted Parliamentary Democracy under the Fourth Republican Constitution of Ghana, Parliament will host public forums in the southern zone – Takoradi, Cape Coast and Koforidua, from August 8 to 12.

This will enable the parliamentarians to answer pertinent questions from members of the public and adequately address their concerns to entrench democracy in the country.

Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, said this on the floor of Parliament during the closing session of the Second Meeting of the Third Session under the Eighth Parliament of the Fourth Republic.

Touching on the Open Parliament Initiative the House adopted, the Speaker noted that he visited a number of media houses to share the views of the House with them.

During his tours, he assured the media that Parliament was with them in their commitment for free expression and media freedom, Mr. Bagbin said.

He reiterated the House’s commitment to celebrating the 30th Anniversary to the maximum and that the people of the Western, Central and Eastern regions would have their fair share.

He urged all members of Parliament in the three regions to actively participate in the forums, adding that he would lead the team to Takoradi on Tuesday, August 8.

The Deputy Speakers – Mr Joseph Osei-Owusu, First Deputy Speaker, and Mr Andrew Amoako Asiamah, the Second Deputy, would be addressing similar programmes in Koforidua and Cape Coast.

On Wednesday, August 9, a Mock Parliament and Debate will be held in Cape Coast, while a Peace Walk and Fun Games would take place in Koforidua on Saturday, August 12, 2023.

