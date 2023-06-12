Ghana’s Parliament will this year, 2023, mark thirty years of uninterrupted parliamentary democracy.

To commemorate the milestone, series of activities have been earmarked throughout the year under the auspices of the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin.

This is contained in a press release issued by Mr Mr Ebenezer Ahumah, Director, Coordinator, 30™ Anniversary Celebrations Committee and copied the Ghana News Agency.

“These activities will be celebrated in four regional zones, beginning with the Northern Zone namely Wa,Tamale and Bolgatanga, and will include Mock Parliament, Public Forum and Peace Walk,” it said.

The activities, it said would foster civic engagement and enhance public awareness of parliamentary democracy.

The commemoration, themed: “Thirty years of parliamentary democracy under the Fourth Republic: The Journey thus far”, will provide an opportunity for Parliament and Ghanaians to reflect on Parliament’s achievements, acknowledge challenges and recommit to the principles of democracy, justice and equality that have guided the nation over the years.

It said to kick start the celebrations, three key programmes would be held in the Northern Zone; a Mock Parliament in Wa in the Upper West Region on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at the Regional Library Complex.

The Mock Parliament, it said, would bring together five selected tertiary education institutions in the northern zone.

A public forum would also be held at Tamale in the Northern Region at the University of Development Studies (UDS) campus on Friday June 16, 2023.

That, it said would be followed by a peace walk and sporting activities would also take place at Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region the next day to climax the activities.

The converging point for the event would be the Regional Coordinating Council in Bolgatanga, it added.

Ghana’s 30th anniversary of parliamentary democracy is a significant milestone for the country and testament to its commitment to democratic governance.

It also serves as a reminder of the progress made in the past three decades and the need to continue to strengthen democratic institutions and processes.

A television broadcast will showcase the parliamentary journey thus far, with particular emphasis on the pivotal role and significant contributions of women in the history of Parliament.

“Parliament encourages all Ghanaians to actively participate in the 30th anniversary as we reflect on the past and forge ahead, let us strengthen our resolve to preserve and enhance Ghana’s parliamentary democracy, safeguarding it for generations to come,” the release said.