The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the officials for Ghana’s representatives in the CAF Champions League and the Confederations Cup.

Medeama SC will represent the country in the Champions League having emerged as the champions of the Ghana Premier League.

The Yellow and Mauve team will take on Nigerian side Remo Stars in the first leg of the preliminary round of games.

Ahead of the game at the Cape Coast Stadium, Burkina Faso referee Vincent Kabore has been appointed to handle the game.

He will be assisted by compatriots Daouda Traore (Assistant I), Levy Sawadogo (Assistant II) and Hamidou Diero (Fourth referee).

Kasho J Holland-Cole from Sierra Leone will work as the Commissioner while Dr Christiana Baah operates as the Medical Officer for the match.

The game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.

The return leg has been scheduled on August 25 at the Remo Stars Stadium.

Meanwhile, Dreams FC who annexed the MTN FA Cup will also represent the country in the Confederations Cup.

The Still Believe lads will take on Milo Stars of Guinea in the first leg of the preliminary round.

The two teams will be locking horns in Conakry at the General Lansana Stadium on Saturday, August 19.

CAF have announced that Moussa Diou will lead the team of officials who would be tasked to regulate the match with his countrymen Brahim Samed H’Made and Bouna Ndiaye serving as assistant referees while Babacar Sarr serves as the fourth official

Mohammed Tafsir Souma of Guinea has been appointed as the match’s medical officer, and Yameogo Koudougou David of Burkina Faso has been given the role of match commissioner.

Dreams FC are making their debut in Africa inter-club competitions following their Ghana FA Cup triumph last season and are hoping to start on a good note against the Guinean club.

The return leg will be hosted at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 27.